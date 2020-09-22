This class has so much star power and depth from the top to bottom. I counted essentially 18 players who were either full-time starters or consistent contributors. This class produced (to this point) four NFL draft picks. Antoine Winfield Jr. - First Team All-Big Ten. Unanimous All-American. 2nd round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tyler Johnson - Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection. 5th round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carter Coughlin - Two-time Second Team All-Big Ten Selection. 7th round draft pick of the New York Giants. Kamal Martin - All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2019). 5th round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers. Thomas Barber - Finished with 274 tackles (167 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and finished tied for second in school history with seven fumble recoveries. All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2019) Coney Durr - 23 career starts (so far) 75 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 16 PBUs, three INTs. All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2019) Garrison Wright - Started all 25 career games in two seasons Sam Schlueter - 26 career starts heading into his final season Conner Olson - Started 38 career games heading into his final season Donnell Greene - Started 29 career games across three seasons. Other contributors include: Ko Kieft, Tai'yon Devers, Merrick Jackson, Vincent Calhoun, Phillip Howard, Kobe McCrary. Every single player on this list except Drew Hmielewski and Tamarion Johnson started a game for Minnesota. That type of depth and talent across an entire recruiting class is excellent. The 2016 Class (which is still going) finished with these stats: 932 Tackles, 96 TFL, 38.5 sacks, 19 INT, 38 PBU, 23 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries 238 Catches; 3,573 Rec yds, 33 Rec TDs, 238 Rush attempts; 1,123 Rush yds, 24 Rush TDs 118 Combined starts on the offensive line

Who outplayed their rating?

Easiest choice of this whole series. Antoine Winfield Jr. was ranked a 5.4 3-star by Rivals and will go down as one of the most decorated Minnesota Gophers in recent memory. His accolades include: Unanimous All-American (2019) All-Big Ten First Team (2019) Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year (2019) Bronko Nagurski Award Finalist - Best Defensive Player in the Nation (2019) Bronko Nagurski Award - Team MVP (2019) Carl Eller Award - Outstanding Defensive Player (2019)

Winfield Jr. was a tone setter on the back end for Minnesota for his two full seasons he played. Had it not been for injury, Antoine easily could have re-wrote the record books even more that he did.

Who did not pan out in the Maroon & Gold?

Drew Hmielewski was a two-sport athlete for the Gophers playing football and baseball his freshman year on campus, however decided after his freshman season to focus solely on baseball. Demarcus (Mark) Williams caught two passes as a redshirt freshman for 43 yards in 2017 before transferring.

Summary: