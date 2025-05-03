Ski-U-Mah Scouting: What RB Ezekiel Bates Brings to Minnesota

Earlier this week, Minnesota picked up a commitment from 2026 running back Ezekiel Bates out of Malvern Prep outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He chose the Gophers over numerous offers, though his top offers outside of the Gophers were Boston College, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-0, 210-pound running back is the ninth commitment in the cycle for the Gophers, whose class currently ranks 33rd in the Rivals team recruiting rankings and 35th in the On3 national rankings. Individually, Bates is currently unranked on both sites.

Below, Gophers Nation goes over what the Golden Gophers are potentially getting in the newest member of their 2026 recruiting class.