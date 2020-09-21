The Gopher Report is offering it's best deal since our relaunch - take advantage of our FREE TRIAL OFFER!

Not a subscriber? Click the link and get signed up

1. Wisconsin is the most important game on Minnesota's schedule.

The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe could have big implications once again

STEVENS: Yes. Wisconsin's toughest game up until this point is against Michigan, while Minnesota is drawing both Iowa and Michigan before this battle. Minnesota and Wisconsin have essentially the same schedule with both drawing Michigan in the crossover, and having a game they should win for the other (Maryland for Minnesota and Indiana for Wisconsin). Let's say the Gophers split their two bouts vs Michigan and Iowa. Let's assume Wisconsin does the same, or even wins both. The bordering states will be favored and expected to win every other game on the schedule, setting up a possible November 28th battle for the Big Ten West title with two weeks left afterwards to take care of business for both teams. WILLIAMS: Yes. Michigan is the sexiest game on the Gophers' schedule and a good measuring stick to see where Minnesota ranks among the so-called elite programs of the Big Ten. But, it's not a divisional game. Beat the Wolverines, great program boosting win. Lose to the Wolverines, it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things. There was a lot on the line in last year's Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe - a Big Ten West title, a potential Rose Bowl berth, a Big Ten Championship game appearance - all that glory went to the Badgers. This year's contest at Wisconsin on November 28th could have the same ramifications on the line.

2. Minnesota will play in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Can the Gophers make the jump to the Big Ten Title game? (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

STEVENS: Yes. The Gophers replace a lot on defense, but the three toughest opponents on their schedule replace a lot on offense. Michigan has a new quarterback, almost the entire offensive line, and more to replace. Iowa is breaking in a new quarterback and the Gopher offensive line is thrilled to see AJ Epenesa depart. Then Wisconsin needs to replace all world running back Jonathan Taylor and NFL bound wideout Quintez Cephus. Minnesota has questions on defense, but they return an explosive offense and may find themselves in a bout with Ohio State for the Big Ten title. WILLIAMS: No. Minnesota's offense should be fine, but their defense has some holes, especially along the front seven. I see a couple of roadblocks in the schedule, in particular with Iowa and Wisconsin. Perhaps Minnesota splits those two games, but I can also see a scenario where a team like Purdue can catch the Gophers on bad day and score a surprise win.

3. Rashod Bateman will win Big Ten Player of the Year.

Bateman back practicing with the Gophers (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)