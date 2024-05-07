It has been a busy last few weeks for the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball program as Ben Johnson's program has seen seven players enter the transfer portal while also nabbing five players out of the portal to add to the program's 2024-25 roster.

With that, it can be tough to keep up with all the additions and subtractions for the Gophers. Below, we offer a quick recap of who has left the program this offseason, who has joined the program, and what the Gophers' scholarship numbers look like as of May 7.



WHO HAS LEFT THE PROGRAM?

Overall, eight players have left the Minnesota program this offseason due to either the transfer portal, NBA Draft, or eligibility.



WHO HAS JOINED THE PROGRAM?

SCHOLARSHIP BREAKDOWN

GUARDS (5)

Currently, Minnesota has four scholarship guards on their 2024-25 roster in seniors Mike Mitchell, Brennan Rigsby, and Femi Odukale as well as a true freshman in Isaac Asuma. The trio of seniors are all entering their final years of collegiate eligibility. The Gophers will have plenty of scholarships to feel in the front court via their 2025 recruiting class and the transfer portal next offseason.



FORWARDS (6)

The scholarships at forward are a little bit more spread out with three seniors, one junior, one redshirt sophomore, and one freshman. The trio of seniors features Dawson Garcia, Parker Fox, and Trey Edmonds. Edmonds, a UTSA transfer is the most recent portal commitment for the program, doing so on Monday after a weekend visit.

Junior forward Frank Mitchell also entered the program earlier this offseason, transferring in from Canisius while the Gophers also have scholarships allotted to redshirt sophomore Kadyn Betts and 2024 true freshman, Grayson Grove.



HOW MANY SCHOLARSHIPS DO THE GOPHERS HAVE LEFT?