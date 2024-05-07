Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Basketball: Gophers scholarship chart following latest portal additions

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

It has been a busy last few weeks for the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball program as Ben Johnson's program has seen seven players enter the transfer portal while also nabbing five players out of the portal to add to the program's 2024-25 roster.

With that, it can be tough to keep up with all the additions and subtractions for the Gophers. Below, we offer a quick recap of who has left the program this offseason, who has joined the program, and what the Gophers' scholarship numbers look like as of May 7.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

WHO HAS LEFT THE PROGRAM?

Overall, eight players have left the Minnesota program this offseason due to either the transfer portal, NBA Draft, or eligibility.

DEPARTURES
PLAYER POSITION REASON

Elijah Hawkins

Guard

Transfer Portal

Joshua Ola-Joseph

Forward

Transfer Portal

Braeden Carrington

Guard

Transfer Portal

Isaiah Ihnen

Forward

Transfer Portal

Kris Keinys

Forward

Transfer Portal

Pharrel Payne

Forward

Transfer Portal

Cam Christie

Guard

NBA / Transfer Portal

Jack Wilson

Center

Eligibility

WHO HAS JOINED THE PROGRAM?

ENTERED
PLAYER POSITION VIA

Brennan Rigsby

Guard

Transfer Portal (Oregon)

Femi Odukale

Guard

Transfer Portal (New Mexico St)

Frank Mitchell

Forward

Transfer Portal (Canisius)

Trey Edmonds

Forward

Transfer Portal (UTSA)

Isaac Asuma

Guard

2024 Recruiting Class

Grayson Grove

Forward

2024 Recruiting Class

Caleb Williams

Guard

Transfer Portal

SCHOLARSHIP BREAKDOWN

GUARDS (5)

Currently, Minnesota has four scholarship guards on their 2024-25 roster in seniors Mike Mitchell, Brennan Rigsby, and Femi Odukale as well as a true freshman in Isaac Asuma. The trio of seniors are all entering their final years of collegiate eligibility. The Gophers will have plenty of scholarships to feel in the front court via their 2025 recruiting class and the transfer portal next offseason.

MINNESOTA GUARD SCHOLARSHIP CHART
PLAYER ELIGIBILITY

Mike Mitchell

Senior

Brennan Rigsby

Senior

Femi Odukale

Senior

Caleb Williams

Senior

Isaac Asuma

Freshman

FORWARDS (6)

The scholarships at forward are a little bit more spread out with three seniors, one junior, one redshirt sophomore, and one freshman.

The trio of seniors features Dawson Garcia, Parker Fox, and Trey Edmonds. Edmonds, a UTSA transfer is the most recent portal commitment for the program, doing so on Monday after a weekend visit.

Junior forward Frank Mitchell also entered the program earlier this offseason, transferring in from Canisius while the Gophers also have scholarships allotted to redshirt sophomore Kadyn Betts and 2024 true freshman, Grayson Grove.

MINNESOTA FORWARD SCHOLARSHIP CHART
PLAYER ELIGIBILITY

Dawson Garcia

Senior

Parker Fox

Senior

Trey Edmonds

Senior

Frank Mitchell

Junior

Kadyn Betts

Sophomore

Grayson Grove

Freshman

HOW MANY SCHOLARSHIPS DO THE GOPHERS HAVE LEFT?

Ben Johnson and the Golden Gophers have two scholarships left to play with for the 2024-25 season. That being said, the Gophers could be soon adding another transfer portal addition, as reported on our boards on Monday evening.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement