News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 00:49:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Gopher Gameday Central

The Gopher Report
Rivals.com

Time: 11 am CT at TCF Bank Stadium
TV: ABC -- Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Holly Rowe (analyst)
Radio: KFAN, Sirius/XM 83

James Franklin has won 27 of his last 32 Big Ten season games.
James Franklin has won 27 of his last 32 Big Ten season games. (USA Today Sports Images)

PREGAME CONTENT

-- Scouting Notebook: PSU Offense ($)
-- Scouting Notebook: PSU Defense ($)
-- Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State ($)
-- Facts & Figures: Minnesota vs. Penn State
-- PFF: Penn State Offense
-- PFF: Penn State Defense
-- Starters as Recruits: Penn State at Minnesota ($)
-- Penn State-Minnesota: How they were built
-- Rankings, lines, projections: Penn State week ($)
-- The Gopher Report Podcast: Penn State Preview and Predictions
-- Rivals Rewind: Minnesota Gophers WR Tyler Johnson
-- Press Conference Notes: PSU Week ($)
-- Quotes: Rossi previews KJ Hamler, Penn State
-- Quotes: Kirk Ciarrocca confident in his offense, previews "special" PSU D
-- Quotes: Gross-Matos and Brown preview Minnesota
-- Transcript: James Franklin previews Minnesota
-- Transcript: Fleck discusses extension, Penn State
-- They're unbeaten too: No. 5 Penn State at No. 13 Minnesota from the Associated Press

LINES & RANKINGS

Vegas line: Penn State by 6.5
SP+: Minnesota No. 10, Penn State No. 7
Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 15, Penn State No. 3
TeamRankings prediction: Penn State by 5 with a 17.3% chance of Minnesota victory
S&P+ prediction: Penn State by 2.5 with a 45.6% chance of Minnesota victory
Massey Composite prediction: Penn State by 2 with a 26% chance of Minnesota victory

PENN STATE RESULTS & STATISTICAL LEADERS

W 79-7 vs. Idaho
W 45-13 vs. Buffalo
W 17-10 vs. Pittsburgh
W 59-0 at Maryland
W 35-7 vs. Purdue
W 17-12 at #17 Iowa
W 28-21 #16 Michigan
W 28-7 at Michigan State

Passing

Sean Clifford: 134/216 (62%), 1931 yards, 20 TD, 3 INT

Rushing

Noah Cain: 68 carries, 350 yards (5.1 ypc), 6 TD
Journey Brown: 51 carries, 297 yards (5.8 ypc), 3 TD
Sean Clifford: 77 carries, 280 yards (3.6 ypc), 3 TD
Devyn Ford: 37 carries, 242 yards (6.5 ypc), 2 TD
Ricky Slade: 35 carries, 119 yards (3.4 ypc), 2 TD

Receiving

KJ Hamler: 37 receptions, 620 yards, 8 TD
Jahan Dotson: 17 receptions, 312 yards, 3 TD
Pat Freiermuth: 25 receptions, 291 yards, 7 TD

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}