Gopher Gameday Central
Time: 11 am CT at TCF Bank Stadium
TV: ABC -- Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Holly Rowe (analyst)
Radio: KFAN, Sirius/XM 83
PREGAME CONTENT
-- Scouting Notebook: PSU Offense ($)
-- Scouting Notebook: PSU Defense ($)
-- Behind Enemy Lines: Penn State ($)
-- Facts & Figures: Minnesota vs. Penn State
-- PFF: Penn State Offense
-- PFF: Penn State Defense
-- Starters as Recruits: Penn State at Minnesota ($)
-- Penn State-Minnesota: How they were built
-- Rankings, lines, projections: Penn State week ($)
-- The Gopher Report Podcast: Penn State Preview and Predictions
-- Rivals Rewind: Minnesota Gophers WR Tyler Johnson
-- Press Conference Notes: PSU Week ($)
-- Quotes: Rossi previews KJ Hamler, Penn State
-- Quotes: Kirk Ciarrocca confident in his offense, previews "special" PSU D
-- Quotes: Gross-Matos and Brown preview Minnesota
-- Transcript: James Franklin previews Minnesota
-- Transcript: Fleck discusses extension, Penn State
-- They're unbeaten too: No. 5 Penn State at No. 13 Minnesota from the Associated Press
LINES & RANKINGS
Vegas line: Penn State by 6.5
SP+: Minnesota No. 10, Penn State No. 7
Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 15, Penn State No. 3
TeamRankings prediction: Penn State by 5 with a 17.3% chance of Minnesota victory
S&P+ prediction: Penn State by 2.5 with a 45.6% chance of Minnesota victory
Massey Composite prediction: Penn State by 2 with a 26% chance of Minnesota victory
PENN STATE RESULTS & STATISTICAL LEADERS
W 79-7 vs. Idaho
W 45-13 vs. Buffalo
W 17-10 vs. Pittsburgh
W 59-0 at Maryland
W 35-7 vs. Purdue
W 17-12 at #17 Iowa
W 28-21 #16 Michigan
W 28-7 at Michigan State
Passing
Sean Clifford: 134/216 (62%), 1931 yards, 20 TD, 3 INT
Rushing
Noah Cain: 68 carries, 350 yards (5.1 ypc), 6 TD
Journey Brown: 51 carries, 297 yards (5.8 ypc), 3 TD
Sean Clifford: 77 carries, 280 yards (3.6 ypc), 3 TD
Devyn Ford: 37 carries, 242 yards (6.5 ypc), 2 TD
Ricky Slade: 35 carries, 119 yards (3.4 ypc), 2 TD
Receiving
KJ Hamler: 37 receptions, 620 yards, 8 TD
Jahan Dotson: 17 receptions, 312 yards, 3 TD
Pat Freiermuth: 25 receptions, 291 yards, 7 TD