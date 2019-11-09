Vegas line: Penn State by 6.5

SP+: Minnesota No. 10, Penn State No. 7

Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 15, Penn State No. 3

TeamRankings prediction: Penn State by 5 with a 17.3% chance of Minnesota victory

S&P+ prediction: Penn State by 2.5 with a 45.6% chance of Minnesota victory

Massey Composite prediction: Penn State by 2 with a 26% chance of Minnesota victory