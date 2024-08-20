Our fall camp position previews continue at Gophers Nation as the Gophers season opener agaisnt North Carolina continues to draw closer. After taking a look at the offensive line on Monday, we turn our atetntion to the defensive side of the ball and the Gophers defensive line.

The Gophers defensive line, coached by Winston DeLattiboudere III returns plenty of experience in 2024 which should only help this position group take the step to the next level.

The one thing for certain is that the Gophers have the pieces to put together one of the Big Ten's best defensive lines this fall. But can they show the consistency in 2024?

In 2024, the Gophers defense as a whole will look to take a step forward from an up-and-down but overall dissapointing 2023 campaign. If they're going to take that step forward, the defensive line room is going to be a major part of that potential success.

Last season, the Golden Gophers defensive line was incosnsistent. Ultimately, they allowed 149.1 rushing yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. They also totaled 26 sacks across the season, which was tied for 74th best in the nation alongside the likes of Illinois, Kansas, Middle Tennessee, Lousiana-Monroe, and Washington State.

The defensive end group for the Gohpers has a chance to be a strong group and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III has a legitimate four-deep at the position heading into this fall.

The starters for the Gophers are locked in at both defensive end and at the RUSH end position.

Jah Joyner, one of the Big Ten's best pass rushers had a breakout campaign in 2023 and could be in store for an even bigger season this fall. His PFF pass rush grade of 90.8 was ranked 11th best in the country last year and is one of the top returning pass rushers in the nation.

Opposite of Joyner at the RUSH position will be Danny Striggow. Striggow has been a back-to-back Big Ten Honorable Mention. He's been solid for the Gophers overall each of those two seasons, totaling 71 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks.

While Joyner and Striggow are key members of the Gophers pass rush, they'll have to improve their abilities against the run as both were inconsistent in 2023.

Backing up Joyner at defensive end will be Anthony Smith, a breakout candidate for the Gophers this fall.

Smith played in all 13 games last season, totaling over 300 snaps and was the Gophers second best pass rusher last fall in the eyes of Pro Football Focus despite not having the production to back it up. He totaled 16 pressures across the season and finished with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and one sack.

Behind Striggow will be LSU transfer and former four-star prospect Jaxon Howard, who transferred back home this offseason. Last season, Howard appeared in five games including three on defense for LSU, totaling 30 snaps. He recorded two quarterback hurries across 12 pass rush snaps.

When it comes to the Gophers depth at the position, the Gophers have quite a few young talents to keep an eye on over the next few years including redshirt freshman Karter Menz, freshman Sam Macy, and freshman Adam Kissayi.

Of those three, Kissayi might be the closest to making an impact despite being a true freshman, look for the Florida native to potentially make his collegaite debut this fall.

Redshirt senior Lucas Finnessy will likely play a depth role for the Gophers but throughout his career has only been a member of the program's special teams unit throughout his career thus far.

Beyond Finnessy, redshirt sophomroe Hayden Schwartz will look to start finding playing time after missing the back half of last year with an injury while walk-on Jack Hawkinson will also provide some depth at the position.