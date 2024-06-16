Cleveland Heights (Oh.) defensive lineman Jayquan Stubbs was another high-profile target on campus for Minnesota's Summer Splash weekend and the Gophers' were able to land a commitment from the three-star on Sunday.

Stubbs chose Minnesota over the likes of West Virginia and Purdue, two programs he had taken official visits with the previous two weekends. Wisconsin, Illinois, and Kentucky were some other notable offers on his resume.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound prospect has built a strong relationship with defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere throughout his recruiting process.

"I really like how they come together as a family and the brotherhood," Stubbs told GophersNation.com back in May. "Coach Debo (Winston DeLattiboudere) is funny and a great coach with a great personality. He coaches very well and I like his coaching style."

Stubbs is the fourth weekend visitor to commit to the Gophers on Sunday, joining linebacker David Amaliri and offensive linemen Daniel Shipp and Mark Handy.

Minnesota now has 21 total commitments in their 2025 class that is currently ranked 15th nationally.