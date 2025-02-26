By The Numbers: Northwestern 75, Minnesota 63

The Minnesota Golden Gophers dropped their second straight game as the 2024-25 regular season enters its final days and now the Gophers have little room for error with three games left to play. Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at the key stats and numbers from Tuesday's night loss for Minnesota.

39:15: It was a wire-to-wire victory for Northwestern on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead 18 seconds into the game and only allowed the Gophers to tie them once, that coming at the 7:04 mark of the first half. Overall, Northwestern led for 39:15 of 40 total minutes.

29 - Northwestern's Nick Martinelli was unstoppable on Tuesday night finishing with a game-high 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting including 3-of-5 from three-point range. Martinelli was the only Wildcat to finish with a double-digit scoring effort.

26.3 - The Gophers struggled from three-point range in the loss, hitting just 5-of-19 attempts in the game. Lu'Cye Patterson and Mike Mitchell were a combined 1-for-8 in the game while Dawson Garcia was 3-for-7. The Wildcats only shot 28.6% in the second half from long range but were 7-for-12 in the first half.

26 - Dawson Garcia was the Gophers leading scorer in the loss with 26 points. It wasn't his most efficient night, however, making just 9-of-20 attempts in the game.

17 - The Wildcats' largest lead of the night was 17 points with 7:05 remaining in the second half.

13 - It wasn't the sloppiest game of the season but it wasn't pretty either. The Gophers had 13 turnovers in the game which led to 12 points off turnovers for Northwestern on the other side of the court.

3 - Of those 13 turnovers, three came in the opening three minutes of the game for Minnesota allowing Northwestern to get off to a 10-0 start in the first three minutes.

1 - With the loss, Minnesota's lead for the final spot in the Big Ten Tournament is down to just one game over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Both teams have three games left to play this season.

0 - A forgettable night for Mike Mitchell Jr. who finished the game with zero points. He was 0-for-6 from the field including missing four three-point attempts.