Patterson is a Minneapolis native, playing his high school career at Minnesota Prep Academy before signing with Missouri State, where he played two seasons.

Minnesota continues to bulk up via the transfer portal as former Charlotte guard Lu'Cye Patterson announced his commitment to the Gophers on Friday.

Patterson's career started to take off when he transferred to Charlotte, where he averaged 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists during the 2022-23 season.

This past season was his best as a 49er as Patterson led the team in scoring at 14.6 points per game while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

He earned Second Team All-American Athletic Conference honors while scoring in double figures in 24 in his 31 games played.

Patterson shot 43.6% from the field, 35% from three-point range, and 75.7% from the free throw line this past season and also led the team in assists in 11 of his 31 games played.

He also recorded eight 20-point games this past season for Charlotte.

Patterson becomes the sixth transfer addition for Minnesota this offseason, joining fellow guards Brennan Rigsby (Oregon), Femi Odukale (New Mexico State), and Caleb Williams (Macalester DIII) along with forwards Frank Mitchell (Canisius) and Trey Edmonds (UTSA).

