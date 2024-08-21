Next up in our fall camp position previews for Minnesota is the Golden Gophers linebacker room. The position group is under new leadership in 2024 as Corey Hetherman replaces Joe Rossi as both the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.



Last season was a rough year for the linebacker room that was hit by portal departures in the offense and then Cody Lindenberg was only able to play in four of 12 games. With the injuries and departures, the Gophers in 2023 had mostly an inexperienced linebacker room. The results would show that as well as the Gophers linebacker room struggled with tackling and consistency last season. Now under Hetherman's direction, it will be intriguing to see how much of a step forward the Gophers linebacker room can take this fall. During his time at Rutgers, Hetherman oversaw the development of several key linebackers for the Scarlet Knights including Mohamed Toure and Deion Jennings. The good news for the Gophers is that they only said goodbye to one key member of their linebacker unit from a year ago in Ryan Selig, meaning 84% of the Gophers total snaps taken at linebacker last season return this fall.



In 2024, the Gophers will hope to find consistency both on the field and off the field when it comes to staying healthy.

STARTERS

Entering the season, the Gophers three starters are likely to be Maverick Baranowski holding down the middle linebacker position while Cody Lindenberg and Joey Gerlach play on his sides at the WILL and SAM respectively. Starting with Lindenberg at the WILL. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Anoka, Minnesota native is the heart and soul of the Gophers defense. "I think one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten," Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said about Lindenberg at Big Ten Media Days. "Again, we were hit with the injury bug last year and only played in a few games last year. But he's the heartbeat of our defense, he's everything to our defense. He's the voice. He's the reason. He gets everybody aligned, we're really excited to have a healthy Cody Lindenberg in 2024." He missed nine games last season as Fleck alluded to including the first seven games of the year but in his four games played, his impact was felt. He recorded 31 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. It was a disappointing follow up to a strong 2022 season in which he played in all 13 games, totaling 71 tackles and four tackles for loss. If Lindenberg can stay healthy for the Golden Gophers in 2024, it will be a major boost for both the linebacker room and Gophers defense as a whole. In the middle, Maverick Baranowski will get his crack at starting. The Florida native played in 10 games for the Gophers last season and finished fourth on the team with 52 tackles including five tackles for loss. He also recorded his first career sack last fall that being said, he would miss the Gophers final three games of the season with an injury. Overall for his first extensive playing time in 2023, Baranowski was solid for the Gophers, expect the redshirt sophomore to take a step forward this fall, his biggest challenge would likely be to crack down on his missed tackles. Last season, he was responsible for 11 missed tackles according to Pro Football Focus. At SAM, Joey Gerlach appears to be the most likely option. He enters this season with just two career games played on defense though he did appear in all 13 games last season, mostly on special teams.

DEPTH

When it comes to the Gophers depth, they do have a pair of experienced pieces in sixth-year senior Derik LeCaptain and redshirt junior Devon Williams. LeCaptain missed the 2023 season with an injury but brings 26 games of college experience into this fall. Last time the Gophers saw LeCaptain on the field in 2022 he played on offense, defense, and special teams, appearing in all 13 games. He finished the season with 12 tackles and one pass breakup. Williams enters his redshirt junior season after starting in 12 of the Gophers 13 games last season, only missing the bowl game against Bowling Green with an injury. WIlliams was up-and-down which was to be expected after being thrust into a starting role somewhat unexpectedly. He finished the season with 52 tackles including two tackles for loss. Like Baranowski, he struggled with tackling at times with 13 missed tackles. This fall, Williams won't be in a starting role to start the season but will provide the Gophers with quality depth. Redshirt sophomore Tyler Stolsky will be another key depth piece to know at linebacker. The Portage, Michigan native appeared in all 13 games last season including six on defense which featured two starts. He finished the season with 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. The Gophers will also have a trio of younger inexperienced pieces at linebacker to work with this fall in redshirt junior Eli Mau, and redshirt freshmen Matt Kingsbury and Alex Elliott.