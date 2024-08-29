The wait is finally over. The Minnesota Golden Gophers will begin their 2024 campaign on Thursday evening as they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels out of the Atlantic Coastal Conference. The Gophers enter 2024 hoping to bounce back from a 2023 season that saw them go 6-7 including 3-6 in Big Ten play, losing their last four regular season contests before picking up a bowl win over Bowling Green.



The Tar Heels had a little bit better luck in 2023, posting an 8-5 record including 4-4 in ACC play but did struggle after a fast start to the season. This season, they'll have to make up for the loss of quarterback Drake Maye, a top five in this year's NFL Draft. Last season, these two teams met in Chapel Hill, a 31-13 win for the Tar Heels. In that affair, Drake Maye threw for 414 yards and two touchdowns while Tar Heels wide receiver Nate McCollum posted an incredible day of 15 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown.



This will be Minnesota's eighth Thursday night game since 2017, in their previous seven games the Gophers are 6-1 with their only loss coming to No. 4 Ohio State in the 2021 season opener. Last season, the Gophers started their season off with a 13-10 win over Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium as Dragan Kesich nailed a 47-yard field goal as time expired. Entering Thursday evening, the biggest question that has yet to be answered is if star running back Darius Taylor and wide receiver Daniel Jackson will play for the Golden Gophers. Both have been dealing with injuries in recent weeks leading to their availability for the season opener to be in question.



WHEN, WHERE, HOW TO WATCH



When: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805)

TV: FOX | Jason Benetti (PxP), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Reporter)

Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)

SiriusXM: 84

WEATHER UPDATES

11:00 a.m. - Continues to look like we're going to be seeing pop ups torms and showers throughout the day but particulary this evening. There are some expected storms just around kickoff in Minneapolis with significant rain and wind gusts. A potential delay of kickoff appears likely.

READING MATERIAL

PROJECTED STARTERS

PROJECTED STARTERS Minnesota POSITION North Carolina Max Brosmer QB Max Johnson Darius Taylor RB Omarion Hampton Daniel Jackson WR JJ Jones Elijah Spencer WR Kobe Paysour Le'Meke Brockington WR Nate McCollum Nick Kallerup TE Bryson Nesbit Aireontae Ersery LT Howard Sampson Tyler Cooper LG Malik McGowan Greg Johnson OC Austin Blaske Quinn Carroll RG Willie Lampkin Martes Lewis RT Trevyon Green Jah Joyner DE Desmond Evans Deven Eastern NT Joshua Harris Jalen Logan-Redding DT Kevin Hester Danny Striggow RUSH/JACK Kaimon Rucker Codyd Lindenberg LB Power Echols Maverick Baranowski LB Amare Campbell Joey Gerlach LB N/A Justin Walley CB Alijah Huzzie Coleman Bryson S Stick Lane Darius Green OR Aidan Gousby

S Jakeen Harris Ethan Robinson

CB Marcus Allen Jack Henderson NICKLE/STAR Kaleb Cost

GOPHERS NATION TV

How continuity has shaped P.J. Fleck's Minnesota tenure | NBC Sports

P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers football at the State Fair

Press Conference: Coach Fleck, Coordinators Preview Season Opener

UNC Football: Mack Brown Pre-Minnesota Press Conference

