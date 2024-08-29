PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Minnesota vs North Carolina Gameday Central

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

The wait is finally over. The Minnesota Golden Gophers will begin their 2024 campaign on Thursday evening as they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels out of the Atlantic Coastal Conference.

The Gophers enter 2024 hoping to bounce back from a 2023 season that saw them go 6-7 including 3-6 in Big Ten play, losing their last four regular season contests before picking up a bowl win over Bowling Green.


GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

FOLLOW ALONG ON X: @MinnesotaRivals

Advertisement

The Tar Heels had a little bit better luck in 2023, posting an 8-5 record including 4-4 in ACC play but did struggle after a fast start to the season. This season, they'll have to make up for the loss of quarterback Drake Maye, a top five in this year's NFL Draft.

Last season, these two teams met in Chapel Hill, a 31-13 win for the Tar Heels. In that affair, Drake Maye threw for 414 yards and two touchdowns while Tar Heels wide receiver Nate McCollum posted an incredible day of 15 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown.


This will be Minnesota's eighth Thursday night game since 2017, in their previous seven games the Gophers are 6-1 with their only loss coming to No. 4 Ohio State in the 2021 season opener. Last season, the Gophers started their season off with a 13-10 win over Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium as Dragan Kesich nailed a 47-yard field goal as time expired.

Entering Thursday evening, the biggest question that has yet to be answered is if star running back Darius Taylor and wide receiver Daniel Jackson will play for the Golden Gophers. Both have been dealing with injuries in recent weeks leading to their availability for the season opener to be in question.


WHEN, WHERE, HOW TO WATCH


When: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805)
TV: FOX | Jason Benetti (PxP), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Reporter)
Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)
SiriusXM: 84

WEATHER UPDATES

11:00 a.m. - Continues to look like we're going to be seeing pop ups torms and showers throughout the day but particulary this evening. There are some expected storms just around kickoff in Minneapolis with significant rain and wind gusts. A potential delay of kickoff appears likely.

READING MATERIAL

- Trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitors group
- Minnesota vs North Carolina: Starters as Recruits
- GOPHER NUGGETS: Projected two-deep vs North Carolina
- Rivals250 cornerback to visit Minnesota on Thursday
- Minnesota announces uniform for season opener
- Minnesota vs North Carolina: How to watch, betting, weather
- GOPHER NUGGETS: Projected offensvie depth chart
- Three-star WR Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte sets return visit
- Insider Q&A: North Carolina Tar Heels
- Minnesota vs North Carolina: Five storylines to watch
- WATCH: North Carolina HC Mack Brown previews Minnesota
- Gophers Nation TV: P.J. Fleck and coordinators meet with the media
- Gophers HC P.J. Fleck has seen 'tremendous growth' from cornerbacks

PROJECTED STARTERS

PROJECTED STARTERS
Minnesota POSITION North Carolina

Max Brosmer

QB

Max Johnson

Darius Taylor

RB

Omarion Hampton

Daniel Jackson

WR

JJ Jones

Elijah Spencer

WR

Kobe Paysour

Le'Meke Brockington

WR

Nate McCollum

Nick Kallerup

TE

Bryson Nesbit

Aireontae Ersery

LT

Howard Sampson

Tyler Cooper

LG

Malik McGowan

Greg Johnson

OC

Austin Blaske

Quinn Carroll

RG

Willie Lampkin

Martes Lewis

RT

Trevyon Green

Jah Joyner

DE

Desmond Evans

Deven Eastern

NT

Joshua Harris

Jalen Logan-Redding

DT

Kevin Hester

Danny Striggow

RUSH/JACK

Kaimon Rucker

Codyd Lindenberg

LB

Power Echols

Maverick Baranowski

LB

Amare Campbell

Joey Gerlach

LB

N/A

Justin Walley

CB

Alijah Huzzie

Coleman Bryson

S

Stick Lane

Darius Green OR Aidan Gousby

S

Jakeen Harris

Ethan Robinson

CB

Marcus Allen

Jack Henderson

NICKLE/STAR

Kaleb Cost

GOPHERS NATION TV

How continuity has shaped P.J. Fleck's Minnesota tenure | NBC Sports

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL21HWllseERxaG8wP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers football at the State Fair

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3JXZVprNGJ6eDAwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Press Conference: Coach Fleck, Coordinators Preview Season Opener

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL19lUmJTdUUtejBjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

UNC Football: Mack Brown Pre-Minnesota Press Conference

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzM2a0I3ZEd2WWN3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

POST GAME CENTRAL

Stay tuned at Gophers Nation for full comprehensive coverage of the Gophers season opener against North Carolina. In the coming days, we'll have a complete post game recap, reactions from P.J. Fleck, players of the game, position grades, and more.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbWlubmVzb3RhLXZzLW5vcnRoLWNhcm9saW5hLWdhbWVkYXkt Y2VudHJhbC0xIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaW5uZXNvdGEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZt aW5uZXNvdGEtdnMtbm9ydGgtY2Fyb2xpbmEtZ2FtZWRheS1jZW50cmFsLTEm YzU9MjAyMjczMzExNyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=