Top-100 2027 prospect working on setting up Minnesota visit

Those who aren't subscribers can sign up for a 30-day free trial at Gophers Nation to gain access to all our inside information by licking the 30-day free trial graphic below, or by clicking here .

A top-100 prospect in the 2027 recruiting class is working on setting up a visit to Minnesota this spring, Gophers Nation has learned. Gophers fans can learn more about the visit on our Inside Gopher Nation forum .

* Access to Inside Gophers Nation, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Minnesota fans as well as the Gophers Nation staff.

* In-depth analytics -- Gophers Nation and the Rivals Network partnered with PFF, the industry leader in analytics. Every week, Gophers Nation offers PFF grades, snap counts, and more, thanks to this fantastic partnership.

* Dedicated team coverage -- Gophers Nation everry week is ready to provide the latest scoops and coverage on Minnesota Golden Gophers football, basketball, and hockey.

* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Minnesota's efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who the Gophers are targeting from the day they're offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.

* All that, plus more, including access to our staff at GophersNation.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com.

Sign up now for a subscription to GophersNation and get your first 30 days free!