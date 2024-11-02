Minnesota vs Illinois Game Day Central

in other news
What will newest Minnesota commit Jacob Ross bring to the Gophers?
On Thursday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers added their second commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle from Virginia
Minnesota adds commitment from four-star SF Jacob Ross
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up their second commitment in their 2025 recruiting class.
Minnesota's bowl projections heading into week 10
Where do the latest bowl projections have the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing this postseason?
10 Fighting Illini to know ahead of Minnesota's matchup against Illinois
Ten Fighting Illini to know ahead of Saturday's match up in Champlaign.
Takeaways from Minnesota's 79-57 exhibition win over Hamline
Four takeaways from Minnesota's exhibition win over Hamline.
in other news
What will newest Minnesota commit Jacob Ross bring to the Gophers?
On Thursday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers added their second commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle from Virginia
Minnesota adds commitment from four-star SF Jacob Ross
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up their second commitment in their 2025 recruiting class.
Minnesota's bowl projections heading into week 10
Where do the latest bowl projections have the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing this postseason?
It's another Minnesota Golden Gophers game day and Gophers Nation comes to you with our gameday central as the Golden Gophers look for their fourth straight win as they take on No. 24 Illinois on Saturday afternoon in Champlain.
WHEN, WEHRE, HOW TO WATCH:
When: Saturday, November 2, 11:00 a.m. CT
Where: Memorial Stadium (60, 670 | Champaign, Ill)
TV: FS1 // Tim Brando (PXP), Devin Gardner (Analyst), Josh Sims (Reporter)
Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)
SiriusXM: 383 / SXM App
PREGAME READING
- Gophers a small road favorite over Illinois
- Minnesota Opponent First Look: Illinois Fighting Illini
- Everything P.J. Fleck said on Monday - Illinois week edition
- WATCH: Illini head coach Bret Bielema previews Minnesota - Illinois game
- Gophers preparing for one of college football's most 'unique' defenses
- Minnesota's NIL always a work in progress but has P.J. Fleck excited
- 10 Fighting Illini to know ahead of Minnesota's matchup against Illinois
- Minnesota vs Illinois: How to watch, betting lines, and more
- Minnesota vs Illinois: Three keys to victory for the Golden Gophers
- Minnesota vs Illinois Prediction: Gophers finally get past Bret Bielema
- Minnesota to be without Tyler Cooper, Za'Quan Bryan agianst Illinois
IN-GAME COVERAGE
Chat with other Minnesota Golden Gophers fans throughout Saturday's game in our game day thread!
CLICK HERE: MINNESOTA VS ILLINOIS GAMEDAY THREAD
POSTGAME COVERAGE
Be sure to stay tuned here at Gophers Nation for complete postgame coverage of the Gophers matchup against Illinois. We'll have a full game recap, key takeaways, players of the game, PFF grades, and more.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation
- OLB
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- WR
- S
- RB
- WR
- DT
- WDE