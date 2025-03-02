By the Number: Minnesota 67, Nebraska 65

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a big late season victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. Thanks to an incredible effort from Brennan Rigsby off the bench, the Gophers downed the Huskers 67-65, earning their first win at Pinnacle Arena since the 2012 season.
Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at the key stats and numbers from Satuday night's win for Minnesota.
47.6%: The Gophers shot 47.6% from three-point range in the win, their third best perforamnce of the season behind performances against Oral Roberts (61.1%) and Bethune-Cookman (47.8%).
37:01: Despite trailing in the final seconds of the game before Brennan Rigsby's game winning three-pointer, the Gophers led for almost the entirety of the game. The game spent more time tied as well than it did with Nebraska in the lead (55 seconds).
31: The Gophers had 31 points from their bench on Saturday, one of the bench's better performances this season. Frank Mitchell had eight points, Isaac Asuma had three points, but the biggest star off the bench was from Brennan Rigsby.
20 Rigsby had his best game as a Gopher on Saturday, leading the Gophers with 20 points. The Oregon transfer was 7-for-8 from the field including 5-for-6 from three-point range. Of course, the most important three-pointer came with 4.1 seconds to give the Gophers a 67-65 lead.
5: Minnesota had just five free throw attempts in the game, 15 fewer opportunities than Nebraska had in the game. The Gophers ultimately won so the discrepancy is meaningless but whenever there's this level of discrepancy, it's headscratching.
0: For the second straight game, Mike Mitchell Jr. was held scoreless. It's the fourth time in six games that the senior guard has been kept to three points or less.
