Advertisement

Below, you can find out a little more about each player officially joining the program on Tuesday.

2024 SIGNEES

Despite a late push by Arkansas in hopes of keeping him at home, Lindsey has remained committed to the Gophers. The 6-foot-5 pro-style quarterback put together one of the best seasons of any quarterback in the country, leading to multiple honors including being named MaxPrep's Player of the Year in Arkansas. This season, Linsdey completed 69.6% of his passes for 3,916 yards and 52 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. The Fayetteville native has a chance to drastically outplay his ranking and be a game-changer at the quarterback position for the Gophers. While he likely won't start in 2024, he could be the Gophers' starter as early as 2025.

One of the earliest commitments in the Gophers recruiting class, Wright brings a nice combination of size and speed. He already weighs in at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds but also possesses a reported 4.54 forty-yard dash. Since 1990 only 18 running backs have measured in at least 6-foot-1 and 230-pounds while recording a 40-yard dash of 4.54 or less at the NFL combine. Those names include Saquon Barkley, Chris Henry, Leonard Fournette, A.J Dillon, and Derrick Henry. He's an intriguing running back prospect to say the least and one who could potentially make an early impact.



The Pennsylvania tailback committed to the Gophers in July over Rutgers. A well-built prospect, Ijbboi shows consistent good vision and is elusive in the open field. An intriguing prospect who could play early but could make a big impact come his redshirt freshman season in 2025.



Sims committed to the Gophers in March following an unofficial visit. Originally out of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sims possesses great size at 6-foot-3 but also good speed with a reported 40-yard dash of 4.5. Shows to be a quality route runner who can earn separation both with his speed and route running abilities.

An underrated commitment, Simpson has developed into one of the best tight ends in the Midwest and was a big recruiting win for the Gophers in June when he committed to them following an official visit. Very similar skill set to Julian Johnson, with very good size and shows that athleticism to go along with it. Shows good route running skills, body control, and awareness as well as a pass catcher. Another tight end that is very similar to Brevyn Spann-Ford though has a long ways to go to live up to such a comparison.

The Illinois native committed to the Gophers in May and was recruited to be a tight end while some schools recruited him to be a defensive end. Johnson projects to be a receiving first tight end but at Minnesota, he'll of course have to work on his blocking. Has plenty of room to fill in his lengthy 6-foot-6 frame. A potential major mismatch opportunity for the Gophers in the receiving game could be a potential Brevyn Spann-Ford-type tight end.

One of the biggest recruiting wins of the P.J. Fleck era, Roy committed to the Gophers in June over UCLA and Michigan State. Elite offensive guard prospect with the size to move to tackle as well. Roy is quick and dominant to the point of attack, has quick feet, and has very good athleticism for his size. He will be a centerpiece of the Gophers' offensive line in the near future.

The 6-foot-5 Chanhassen native committed to the Gophers as a defensive end in June. Originally listed as a linebacker, the Gophers are planning on starting Macy on the edge, hoping he could use his size and athleticism to his advantage. Will need time in the weight room to add to his tall frame but is still quite a moldable project for Winston DeLattiboudere to work with.

The Texas native committed to the Gophers in July following an official visit. Will be a cornerback for the Gophers but also was a quality wide receiver in high school for Morton Ranch. Has good athleticism and speed to go along with his size with a reported 4.5 fort-yard dash.

TRANSFERS

STORY: MINNESOTA LANDS TALENTED QB TRANSFER FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE Brosmer just finished up his junior season at New Hampshire where he completed 64% of his passes this season for 3,464 yards and 29 touchdowns with five interceptions. It was a strong follow-up to a good redshirt sophomore season for the Georgia native, who completed 63% of his passes for 3,154 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022. He also has 263 career rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 191 career carries.

STORY: Gophers pick up transfer portal tailback commitment from RB Sieh Bangura The Maryland native comes to Minneapolis after a productive three seasons for the Ohio Bobcats, totaling 1,982 yards and 22 touchdowns across 412 carries. He also has 50 career receptions for 453 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, Bangura posted a 1,000+ yard season, with 1,078 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns across 222 carries. He also had 27 receptions for 226 yards and two additional touchdowns that season

STORY: MINNESOTA ADDS BUCKNELL TRANSFER CORNER Robinson is coming off a season where he was named First-Team, All-Patriot League. In 31 career games, Robinson has recorded 154 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 25 pass break-ups.

STORY: Gophers pick up commitment from TCU transfer DB Jaionte McMillan In his four seasons, McMillan played in 32 games for TCU, recording 15 tackles including two tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass deflections. In 2022, McMillan played a pivotal role in TCU's run to the national championship game on special teams, appearing in 14 of 15 games, totaling 10 tackles in the game.

STORY: Penn State transfer WR Cristian Driver commits to Minnesota Driver comes to Minneapolis after two seasons with the Nittany Lions where he recorded one reception for eight yards. The son of former Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Donald Driver, the younger Driver started his career at Penn State as a defensive back before moving to wide receiver at the end of the 2022 season. This past season, Driver spent the full year at wide receiver but only appeared in Penn State's matchups against Delaware and Illinois. A native of Argyle, Texas, Driver was a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Liberty Christian High School and was ranked as a top-15 athlete in the country in that cycle.

STORY: Minnesota adds Division II transfer WR Jaylen Varner After redshirting in 2021, Varner was a starter for Emporia State in each of the last two seasons, playing in 23 games while recording 138 receptions for 1,549 yards and 22 touchdowns. This fall, the Missouri native recorded 90 receptions for 1,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the process, he recorded four games of 10+ receptions and five games of 100+ yards. He also recorded touchdowns in eight of 11 games played including a pair of games with three touchdowns. For his performance this season, Varner earned All-MIAA First Team honors.