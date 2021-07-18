Meet The Minnesota Gophers Class Of 2022 Commitments

Minnesota's 2022 class is nearing capacity. Get to know each member of the recruiting class so far in this one-stop shop feature from The Gopher Report. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 Committed: June 20th, 2021 The Skinny: After picking up an offer 10 days before, White and his family visited campus and chose Minnesota over offers from Purdue, Washington State, Virginia, and Middle Tennessee State. He took an official to Virginia the weekend of June 11th. More: Minnesota Football Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Defense Commitments flooding in from Summer Splash part two Commit Film Review: Tariq Watson