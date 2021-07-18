Meet The Minnesota Gophers Class Of 2022 Commitments
Minnesota's 2022 class is nearing capacity.
Get to know each member of the recruiting class so far in this one-stop shop feature from The Gopher Report.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 280
Committed: June 21st, 2021
The Skinny: Smith took an official visit to Minnesota the weekend of June 11th, and ended up choosing the Gophers over the likes of Ole Miss, Michigan, North Carolina, Maryland, and others.
More:
Minnesota Football Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Defense
Commit Film Review: Anthony Smith
Three-star DL Anthony Smith commits to Minnesota
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Committed: June 20th, 2021
The Skinny: Gousby was seeing lots of interest come in since May, but after a trip to the Twin Cities, he chose the Gophers over Wisconsin, Purdue, Pitt, Miami, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and others. While listed as a wide receiver, Gousby is considered more of an athlete that could transition as either a wideout or defensive back in college.
More:
Minnesota Football Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Defense
Commit Film Review: Aidan Gousby
Commitments flooding in from Summer Splash part two
2022 WR Target Aidan Gousby on Minnesota: "They are on the rise"
Height: 6-2
Weight: 187
Committed: June 20th, 2021
The Skinny: Kelly impressed the coaching staff at the Florida State mega camp back on June 6th and told TGR shortly after picking up his offer that Minnesota was a dream school of his. He quickly committed to the Gophers over offers from Purdue, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Liberty, Arkansas State, and others.
More:
Rhyland Kelly on Minnesota: "They have been one of my dream schools."
Minnesota Football Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Defense
Height: 6-4
Weight: 250
Committed: June 20th, 2021
The Skinny: Pyburn had an absolutely massive junior season, recording 121 tackles, 17 for a loss and 7 sacks in in 11 games. He committed to the Gophers over 17 offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Memphis, Marshall, FAU, and many others, and recently took official visits to Georgia Tech and Memphis.
More:
Gophers add fourth commitment of the day in edge rusher Jack Pyburn
Jack Pyburn on Minnesota: "I got a feeling that I haven't gotten anywhere."
Commit Film Review: Jack Pyburn
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175
Committed: June 20th, 2021
The Skinny: After picking up an offer 10 days before, White and his family visited campus and chose Minnesota over offers from Purdue, Washington State, Virginia, and Middle Tennessee State. He took an official to Virginia the weekend of June 11th.
More:
Minnesota Football Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Defense
Commitments flooding in from Summer Splash part two
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175
Committed: June 16th, 2021
The Skinny: The Philadelphia native put the Gophers among his Top 5 schools back on May 18th, a list that also included Boston College, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, and Maryland. After a visit to Minnesota, he decided that it was the place for him.
More:
WR Ike White commits to the Gophers
Summer Splash official visit preview (June 11-13)
Breaking Down Minnesota's First Official Visit Weekend
2022 WR Ike White Breaks Down Top 5, Talks Upcoming Visits
Big Board Breakdown: Wide Receivers
Height: 5-10
Weight: 185
Committed: June 11th, 2021
The Skinny: Evans was a big pickup for Minnesota, and chose the Gophers over the likes of Texas, SMU, Kansas, Iowa, Notre Dame, Houston, and others. The Texas native tallied 1,223 yards rushing and 97 yards receiving throughout his junior season.
More:
Commit Film Review: Zach Evans
RB target Zach Evans ready for June official
Summer Splash official visit preview (June 11-13)
Gophers land commitment from 3-star RB Zach Evans
Height: 6-7
Weight: 245
Committed: June 10th, 2021
The Skinny: Alvarez is another who quickly took his opportunity right after it became available. The in-state prospect had been hearing from the Gophers staff since the new year, and was gaining interest from the likes of Iowa State and Northern Iowa as well.
More:
Commit Film Review: Spencer Alvarez
Gophers land commitment from in-state TE Spencer Alvarez
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Committed: March 21st, 2021
The Skinny: Bryson committed to Minnesota sight unseen over offers from Kansas State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Washington State, and more. The staff made him feel like a priority since the moment they offered, and Bryson hopped on the opportunity. He has continued to stay firmly committed throughout the process.
More:
Minnesota Football Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Defense
Summer Splash official visit preview (June 11-13)
Coach Analysis: Coleman Bryson
Commit Film Review: Coleman Bryson
Coleman Bryson Details Minnesota Commitment: "The culture is amazing."
Georgia Safety Coleman Bryson Commits To Minnesota
2022 Safety Coleman Bryson Details Recruitment, Minnesota Interest
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Committed: March 7th, 2021
The Skinny: The in-state commit was starting to see his stock rise when Minnesota joined the picture, and after a virtual visit with the staff in early March, Nelson decided to become the fourth member of the class.
More:
Minnesota Football Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Offense
Summer Splash official visit preview (June 11-13)
Commit Film Review: Tony Nelson
OL target Tony Nelson becomes Gophers second in-state commitment
Height: 6-4
Weight: 205
Committed: February 27th, 2021
The Skinny: Knuth may not have the longest list of offers, but that certainly would not be the case if he did not wrap his recruitment up as early as he did. Minnesota did a great job of getting involved at the right time with Knuth, and were able to hold off multiple offers from other schools like Iowa and Kansas State.
More:
Minnesota Football Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Offense
QB Commit Jacob Knuth Details Official Visit To Minnesota
Minnesota QB Commit Jacob Knuth Sets Official Visit Date
Grading the recent Power Five QB commitments
Harrisburg HC Brandon White On Knuth: "He has always been able to sling it"
Commit Film Review: Jacob Knuth
Gophers land 2022 QB Jacob Knuth
Height: 5-10
Weight: 165
Committed: February 19th, 2021
The Skinny: Hoskins was beginning to see lots of interest come in, but an offer from his in-state school was enough to seal the deal right away. Hoskins committed on spot over offers from Iowa State, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, and South Dakota.
More:
Minnesota Football Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Offense
Summer Splash official visit preview (June 11-13)
Breaking Down Minnesota's First Official Visit Weekend
WR Kristen Hoskins Will Be In Minneapolis All June, Talks Recruiting
Big Board Breakdown: Wide Receivers
Coach Analysis: Kristen Hoskins
Commit Film Review: Kristen Hoskins
Gophers snag first in-state commitment in 2022, who could be next?
Height: 6-4
Weight: 230
Committed: August 13th, 2020
The Skinny: Kicking off the class with a four-star defensive end is something any school in the country would love to do, and it's exactly what the Gophers did with Bixby. He made an early commitment to the Gophers over the likes of Penn State, Michigan State, Arkansas and more, and is still very firm in his pledge.
More:
Minnesota Football Mid-Term Recruiting Grades: Defense
2022 DL Commit Trey Bixby Details "Elite" Official Visit
2022 Class: Top 10 Defensive Targets
Defensive targets in the initial 2022 Rivals250 rankings
Bixby, Heyer make initial 2022 Rivals250 rankings
Commit Film Review: Trey Bixby
Trey Bixby goes in-depth on his commitment
