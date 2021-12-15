Meet The Minnesota Gophers Class Of 2022 Signees

Minnesota signees inked 18 out of 19 NLI's before the clock struck 8:00 am on Wednesday morning, with Bolles (FL) defensive end Jack Pyburn being the only player remaining. The Gopher Report has had wire-to-wire coverage of each of their recruitments throughout the process. Get to know each member of the signing class in this one-stop shop feature. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Committed: October 26th, 2021 The Skinny: Jones was an Abilene Christian legacy and was committed to them prior to his flip to Minnesota. He was set to be a 4th generation player at ACU, as his father was an All-American. Other FBS schools like Vanderbilt and UTSA also offered, but head coach PJ Fleck and tight end coach Clay Patterson were able to quickly build a strong relationship with Jones to win his commitment. More: How It Went Down: National Signing Day 2022 TGR Early Signing Day Preview Following The Future Tight End Nathan Jones Flips To Minnesota