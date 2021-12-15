Meet The Minnesota Gophers Class Of 2022 Signees
Minnesota signees inked 18 out of 19 NLI's before the clock struck 8:00 am on Wednesday morning, with Bolles (FL) defensive end Jack Pyburn being the only player remaining.
The Gopher Report has had wire-to-wire coverage of each of their recruitments throughout the process. Get to know each member of the signing class in this one-stop shop feature.
Height: 6-3
Weight: 210
Committed: December 12th, 2021
The Skinny: Baranowski was the third commitment of the day three days before signing day. He was committed to Air Force since August, but flipped his pledge to the Gophers after an official visit to Minnesota this weekend. Baranowski held other offers from Army, Air Force, Kent State, Navy, and Tulsa.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 250
Committed: December 12th, 2021
The Skinny: A one-time Nebraska commit, Schwartz reopened his recruiting process back on October 18th shortly after a trip to Minneapolis to watch the Gophers defeat Huskers 30-23. Schwartz is teammates and good friends with longtime Gophers commitment Jack Pyburn, who played a key role in recruiting the three-star product to Minnesota along with the other pledges in the 2022 class.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 291
Committed: December 12th, 2021
The Skinny: The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle was a long-time TCU commit, but reopened his commitment following Gary Patterson being fired. Minnesota, who was actually the third school to offer McConnell, quickly reached back out. McConnell was on campus at Minnesota two weekend's ago for an official visit. He chose Minnesota among a final four that also included TCU, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 295
Committed: December 5th, 2021
The Skinny: Beers was on an official visit at the end of November, and quickly realized that he wanted to spend his college years in Minneapolis.The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman was formerly committed to North Dakota State and chose Minnesota over offers from Harvard, Air Force, Central Michigan, Penn, Toledo, and more.
Height: 6-3
Weight: 205
Committed: November 30th, 2021
The Skinny: Gerlach comes from an athletic family, and he plays multiple positions on the gridiron as well as other sports like Hockey and baseball off of it. The in-state linebacker will be a solid addition for the 2022 class.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 240
Committed: October 26th, 2021
The Skinny: Jones was an Abilene Christian legacy and was committed to them prior to his flip to Minnesota. He was set to be a 4th generation player at ACU, as his father was an All-American. Other FBS schools like Vanderbilt and UTSA also offered, but head coach PJ Fleck and tight end coach Clay Patterson were able to quickly build a strong relationship with Jones to win his commitment.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 280
Committed: June 21st, 2021
The Skinny: Smith took an official visit to Minnesota the weekend of June 11th, and ended up choosing the Gophers over the likes of Ole Miss, Michigan, North Carolina, Maryland, and others.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Committed: June 20th, 2021
The Skinny: Gousby was seeing lots of interest come in since May, but after a trip to the Twin Cities, he chose the Gophers over Wisconsin, Purdue, Pitt, Miami, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and others. While listed as a wide receiver, Gousby is considered more of an athlete that could transition as either a wideout or defensive back in college.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 187
Committed: June 20th, 2021
The Skinny: Kelly impressed the coaching staff at the Florida State mega camp back on June 6th and told TGR shortly after picking up his offer that Minnesota was a dream school of his. He quickly committed to the Gophers over offers from Purdue, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Liberty, Arkansas State, and others.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175
Committed: June 20th, 2021
The Skinny: After picking up an offer 10 days before, White and his family visited campus and chose Minnesota over offers from Purdue, Washington State, Virginia, and Middle Tennessee State. He took an official to Virginia the weekend of June 11th.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175
Committed: June 16th, 2021
The Skinny: The Philadelphia native put the Gophers among his Top 5 schools back on May 18th, a list that also included Boston College, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, and Maryland. After a visit to Minnesota, he decided that it was the place for him.
Height: 5-10
Weight: 185
Committed: June 11th, 2021
The Skinny: Evans was a big pickup for Minnesota, and chose the Gophers over the likes of Texas, SMU, Kansas, Iowa, Notre Dame, Houston, and others. The Texas native tallied 1,223 yards rushing and 97 yards receiving throughout his junior season.
Height: 6-7
Weight: 245
Committed: June 10th, 2021
The Skinny: Alvarez is another who quickly took his opportunity right after it became available. The in-state prospect had been hearing from the Gophers staff since the new year, and was gaining interest from the likes of Iowa State and Northern Iowa as well.
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Committed: March 21st, 2021
The Skinny: Bryson committed to Minnesota sight unseen over offers from Kansas State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Washington State, and more. The staff made him feel like a priority since the moment they offered, and Bryson hopped on the opportunity. He has continued to stay firmly committed throughout the process.
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Committed: March 7th, 2021
The Skinny: The in-state commit was starting to see his stock rise when Minnesota joined the picture, and after a virtual visit with the staff in early March, Nelson decided to become the fourth member of the class.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 205
Committed: February 27th, 2021
The Skinny: Knuth may not have the longest list of offers, but that certainly would not be the case if he did not wrap his recruitment up as early as he did. Minnesota did a great job of getting involved at the right time with Knuth, and were able to hold off multiple offers from other schools like Iowa and Kansas State.
Height: 5-10
Weight: 165
Committed: February 19th, 2021
The Skinny: Hoskins was beginning to see lots of interest come in, but an offer from his in-state school was enough to seal the deal right away. Hoskins committed on spot over offers from Iowa State, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, and South Dakota.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 230
Committed: August 13th, 2020
The Skinny: Kicking off the class with a four-star defensive end is something any school in the country would love to do, and it's exactly what the Gophers did with Bixby. He made an early commitment to the Gophers over the likes of Penn State, Michigan State, Arkansas and more, and is still very firm in his pledge.
